Houston basketball recruits Isiah Harwell, Chris Cenac recently faced each other
Two members of Houston’s highly touted basketball recruiting class squared off against one another over the weekend.
Isiah Harwell, a 6-foot-5 guard from Wasatch Academy in Utah, took on Missouri school Link Academy - which features Harwell’s future Cougar teammate in 6-10 standout center Chris Cenac - in a game on Saturday at the Hoophall West showcase in Phoenix, Ariz. Harwell’s Wasatch Academy squad defeated Cenac and Link Academy, 70-55.
However, both players definitely stood out in that contest. Harwell had 19 points in the win on 8-of-14 shooting. He also grabbed five rebounds, distributed seven assists and came up with three steals.
Despite the loss, Cenac accounted himself very well as he recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. He made 7-of-13 shots from the field and 4-of-5 shots from the foul line, and also got a pair of steals.
Harwell and Cenac are part of a Houston class - which also includes guards Kingston Flemings and Bryce Jackson - that is ranked very high by several recruiting outlets. They are ranked No. 2 in the nation by, among others, ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.
They are joining a Cougar program that is still elite and is a potential national title contender this season. Houston (11-3, 3-0 Big 12 Conference) has currently won seven straight games and enjoys a nation's best 31-game home court winning streak after Monday night's 65-46 win against TCU.
Wasatch Academy (13-4) plays several high-caliber teams on its schedule, including a Jan. 17 game against IMG Academy. Link Academy (10-4), which faces IMG Academy this Saturday, will also be participating at next week’s annual Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions, a prestigious tournament in Springfield, Mo.