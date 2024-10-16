Houston Basketball's "Run it Back" campaign sparking a championship push
The Houston Cougars basketball team kicked off their 2024-25 season with media day on Tuesday, where players and staff gave insights into their mindset and goals. This season is being built around the “Run it Back” campaign, which has become a unifying rallying cry for the team. The players are determined to build on the success they’ve had in recent years, with many veterans expressing their drive to accomplish something historic.
One of the standout moments of media day was J’Wan Roberts’ comment, “I feel like there is one more banner we need.” His words encapsulate the hunger of the returning players, who have their sights set on adding another championship to the school’s legacy. Last year, the Cougars made a deep tournament run, but they are determined to go further this time. This drive is further fueled by the recognition they are receiving ahead of the season.
The Cougars are ranked fourth in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, a testament to the respect they have earned as a powerhouse program under head coach Kelvin Sampson. The team is also ranked first in KenPom, further signaling their dominance and high expectations for the season. With a talented roster that blends returning veterans and promising new players, Houston is poised for another strong season.
The Cougars will officially open their campaign on November 4 against Jackson State, where they’ll look to prove why they’re among the nation’s elite teams. All eyes will be on Houston as they aim to make history and raise that one final banner that Roberts and the rest of the team could make a reality in April.