Houston continues to enhance its Quad 1 profile in latest NCAA NET rankings
Much like its overall record, Houston is gaining momentum when it comes to its record in Quad 1 basketball games.
The Cougars, after losing their first three Quad 1 opportunities of the season, have now won five straight Quad 1 games - which happens to be the last five games they have played.
Houston kept up its Quad 1 roll with two wins in a three-day span. On Saturday, the Cougars defeated Iowa State, 68-59, at the Fertitta Center; then on Monday night, Houston won at Texas Tech, 69-61, avenging an overtime loss at home to the Red Raiders earlier this month.
Houston sent to different regions by two prominent NCAA Tournament projection sites
With those wins, Houston is now 8-4 in Quad 1 opportunities. The Cougars, however, remain No. 3 in the latest edition of the NCAA NET rankings.
Houston (24-4, 16-1 Big 12), which has won 20 of its last 21 ballgames, trails top-ranked Auburn and No. 2 Duke.
The Cougars actually have two more Quad 1 wins than the Blue Devils, as Duke is currently 6-3 in Quad 1 action. Houston also has three more Quad 1 wins than the team ranked No. 4, Florida.
Which legendary college basketball TV broadcaster thinks Houston can win it all?
The NET rankings are used as a primary source by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee in order to determine seedings for next month’s NCAA Tournament.
There are four Big 12 Conference teams ranked among the top nine in the NET. Along with Houston, Texas Tech is ranked No. 7, followed by Iowa State at No. 8 and Arizona at No. 9.
Big 12 basketball power rankings: For one day, lower-division teams rise up
Houston is also 8-0 in Quad 2 games, 3-0 in Quad 3 action and 5-0 in Quad 4 contests.
Where does Houston's starting 5 rank among basketball's top performing lineups?
The Cougars, though, have a designated Quad 2 matchup for their next game. Houston returns home this Saturday to face Cincinnati, ranked No. 46 in the NET.
Then Houston closes out the regular season with two more Quad 1 games - next Monday at home against No. 20 Kansas and Saturday, March 8 at No. 30 Baylor.