Houston Cougars Top 50 Greatest: Chandi Jones
Chandi Jones is one of the most decorated athletes in women's basketball history at the University of Houston, where she played from 2000 to 2004. Known for her scoring prowess and relentless play, Jones made an immediate impact as the 2000 Conference USA Freshman of the Year.
Her talent quickly elevated her to the top of the conference, earning her the title of C-USA Player of the Year three times throughout her college career, a testament to her consistent excellence on the court. In recognition of her dominance during her college years, Jones was named the Conference USA Player of the Decade, a rare and prestigious honor that solidified her legacy.
Jones' scoring ability was unmatched; she became the all-time leading scorer in both school and conference history with an astounding 2,692 points. Her remarkable scoring record stands as a testament to her skill, work ethic, and leadership on the court. Her outstanding collegiate career led her to be selected as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2004 WNBA Draft, marking the beginning of her professional basketball journey.
Chandi Jones' impact on women's basketball at the University of Houston is still remembered today. Her accomplishments not only set new standards for the program but also inspired future generations of athletes. Her legacy as a prolific scorer and exceptional player continues to be celebrated, and her name remains synonymous with excellence in the world of college basketball.