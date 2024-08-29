Houston Cougars Top 50 Greatest: Clyde Drexler
Clyde Drexler, widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, had an illustrious career that began at the University of Houston. Playing for the Cougars from 1980 to 1983, Drexler was a key member of the iconic "Phi Slama Jama" team, which was known for its fast-paced, dunk-heavy style of play.
Drexler's exceptional athleticism and versatility on the court made him a standout player, and in 1983, he was named the Southwest Conference Co-Player of the Year and earned Second-Team All-American honors. His college success set the stage for a legendary professional career.
After being selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 1983 NBA Draft, Drexler went on to have a remarkable NBA career. Over 15 seasons in the league, he was a ten-time NBA All-Star and a five-time All-NBA selection. Known for his ability to score, pass, and defend, Drexler was a dynamic guard-forward hybrid who could impact the game in multiple ways. His leadership and skill were crucial in leading the Houston Rockets to an NBA Championship in 1995.
In addition to his NBA success, Drexler also shone on the international stage. He was a member of the 1992 United States Olympic "Dream Team," which won a gold medal in Barcelona. This team is often considered the greatest basketball team ever assembled.
Drexler's impact on the game was so profound that his No. 22 jersey was retired by not only the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets, but also by his alma mater, the University of Houston. In 2004, Drexler was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, solidifying his place among the greatest players in the history of the sport.