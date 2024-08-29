Houston Cougars Top 50 Greatest: Don Chaney
Don Chaney, a University of Houston Cougar from 1965 to 1968, left a lasting impact on both collegiate and professional basketball. During his time as a Cougar, Chaney amassed an impressive total of 1,133 points, 475 rebounds, and 204 assists. His all-around game and dedication to excellence made him a standout player in college basketball, leading to his selection as the No. 12 overall pick in the 1968 NBA Draft.
Chaney transitioned smoothly into the NBA, where he built a successful career, highlighted by two NBA championships. His defensive prowess earned him recognition as one of the league’s top defenders, earning five NBA All-Defensive Second Team selections. Chaney was renowned for his ability to lock down opponents and his versatility on the defensive end of the court.
Beyond his playing career, Chaney made a significant mark as a coach. In 1991, he was honored as the NBA Coach of the Year, a testament to his basketball IQ and leadership. His coaching career further solidified his legacy in the sport, proving that his understanding of the game extended well beyond his playing days.
Chaney's accomplishments were recognized with his induction into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 1991. His contributions to the game of basketball, both as a player and a coach, have left an enduring legacy, especially at the University of Houston, where he is remembered as one of the school’s greatest athletes. Chaney's journey from standout college player to NBA champion and award-winning coach reflects his remarkable dedication to the game of basketball and his lasting impact on the sport.
UH will retire Chaney number in a ceremony later this year.