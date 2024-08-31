Houston Cougars Top 50 Greatest: Elvin Hayes
Elvin Hayes, one of the most dominant forces in basketball history, made a significant impact during his college years at the University of Houston and his illustrious NBA career.
Known as "The Big E," Hayes played for the Houston Cougars from 1965 to 1968, where he quickly became a standout player, leading the team to national prominence. His performances on the court were legendary, including a historic matchup against UCLA and Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) in 1968, which is often referred to as the "Game of the Century." Hayes' time with the Cougars earned him widespread acclaim and set the stage for his professional career.
Hayes was the top overall pick in the 1968 NBA Draft, beginning his professional journey with the San Diego Rockets (later the Houston Rockets). His rookie season was a precursor of his greatness as he won the 1968-69 NBA scoring title, showcasing his ability to dominate the game on both ends of the court. Over his 16-year NBA career, Hayes became a 12-time NBA All-Star and a six-time All-NBA selection, further cementing his status as one of the greatest power forwards of all time. His defensive prowess also earned him two selections to the NBA All-Defensive Team.
Beyond his statistical achievements, Hayes' legacy is marked by his induction into the NBA Hall of Fame in 1990 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006. His impact on the court is honored by the retirement of his No. 44 jersey by the University of Houston and No. 11 by the Washington Wizards, recognizing his influence on both institutions.
Hayes' legacy endures as one of basketball's all-time greats, celebrated for his scoring, rebounding, and defensive skills, which left an indelible mark on the sport.