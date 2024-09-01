Houston Cougars Top 50 Greatest: Michael Young
Michael Young was a standout player for the Houston Cougars men's basketball team from 1980 to 1984, earning a reputation as one of the program’s all-time greats. A key member of the famed "Phi Slama Jama" squad, Young was an integral part of the Houston teams that made three consecutive Final Four appearances, including two national championship game appearances in 1983 and 1984. His exceptional play and leadership on the court solidified his place in college basketball history.
Young’s individual achievements are numerous. He was named the 1983 Southwest Conference Player of the Year, a testament to his dominance during his junior season. Known for his scoring ability and versatility, Young was a two-time First-team All-Southwest Conference selection, demonstrating his consistency and impact at the highest level of college basketball. His contributions were not just limited to scoring; his rebounding and defensive presence made him a complete player, essential to the success of the Cougars during his tenure.
In recognition of his stellar college career, Young was selected 24th overall in the 1984 NBA Draft. Though his professional career took him to the NBA and several international leagues, his legacy remains deeply tied to his time at Houston.
In 2004, Young was inducted into the Houston Athletics Hall of Honor, an acknowledgment of his lasting impact on the program. Further cementing his legacy, the Houston basketball program retired his No. 42 jersey, ensuring that his contributions to the team will never be forgotten.
Young’s career is a shining example of excellence in college basketball, characterized by individual accolades, team success, and a lasting influence on the Houston Cougars program. His legacy continues to inspire future generations of Houston basketball players.