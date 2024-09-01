Houston Cougars Top 50 Greatest: Otis Birdsong
Otis Birdsong is one of the most illustrious figures in the history of men’s college basketball, having left his mark during time at the University of Houston from 1973 to 1977. Birdsong’s remarkable scoring ability was on full display throughout his collegiate career, as he finished with an astounding 2,832 points and 567 rebounds. His offensive prowess made him one of the most dominant players of his era and cemented his status as a legend in the Southwest Conference.
Birdsong’s extraordinary performance on the court earned him numerous accolades, including being named a Consensus All-American in 1977, a recognition reserved for the best players in college basketball. His scoring prowess and leadership helped elevate the Houston Cougars basketball program, and his impact extended far beyond the university. In recognition of his contributions to the sport, Birdsong was inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2014, solidifying his legacy as one of the conference's all-time greats.
Birdsong's outstanding college career propelled him to the professional ranks, where he was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 1977 NBA Draft by the Kansas City Kings. This high draft position reflected his immense talent and the expectation that he would become a cornerstone for the team. Birdsong went on to have a successful NBA career, known for his scoring ability, smooth shooting, and solid defensive skills.
Birdsong’s legacy is marked by his remarkable achievements on the court, both in college and in the NBA. His scoring records and accolades reflect not only his individual talent but also his lasting impact on the game of basketball. Birdsong remains a celebrated figure in college basketball history, and his contributions to the sport continue to inspire future generations of players.