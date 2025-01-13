Houston Cougars On SI

Houston cracks the Top 10 in both major college basketball polls

Winners of eight straight, Cougars skyrocket to No. 8 in coaches’ rankings

Buck Ringgold

Houston guard Emanuel Sharp (left) gets congratulated by teammate Milos Uzan during a recent game.
Houston guard Emanuel Sharp (left) gets congratulated by teammate Milos Uzan during a recent game. / Troy Taormina/Imagn Images
A long winning streak has enabled Houston to continue to climb in the major college basketball rankings.

The Cougars have vaulted into the Top 10 in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches’ polls. Houston comes in ranked No. 10 in the AP and No. 8 in the USA Today rankings.

Last week, Houston was No. 12 in the AP and No. 11 in the USA Today poll.

Houston (12-3, 4-0 Big 12) extended its current winning streak to eight games this past Saturday with a 30-point road win at Kansas State.

The Cougars are one of three Big 12 teams that are in the latest AP Top 10. Iowa State is currently No. 2 in the AP, while Kansas is ranked No. 9. Another conference school - Baylor - comes in at No. 25.

Five Big 12 teams are in this week’s USA Today poll. Iowa State is also ranked No. 2, while Houston is the second-highest conference team at No. 8. Kansas is No. 10, while Baylor and West Virginia are ranked No. 24 and No. 25, respectively.

Houston returns home on Wednesday night to take on West Virginia. The Cougars then travel Saturday to face UCF.

College Basketball AP Top 25 Poll

Jan. 13, 2025

Big 12 teams highlighted in bold

1. Auburn

2. Iowa State

3. Duke

4. Alabama

5. Florida

6. Tennessee

7. Marquette

8. Kentucky

9. Kansas

10. Houston

11. Texas A&M

12. Michigan State

13. Oregon

14. UConn

15. Mississippi State

16. Gonzaga

17. Purdue

18. Memphis

19. Illinois

20. Michigan

21. Ole Miss

22. Utah State

23. Georgia

24. Wisconsin

25. Baylor

Others Receiving Votes: St. John's 83, Oklahoma 63, West Virginia 61, Arizona 26, Louisville 17, Texas Tech 12, Maryland 11, Clemson 8, Missouri 8, Cincinnati 4, San Diego St. 4, Saint Mary's 3, UC Irvine 2, New Mexico 2.

Published
