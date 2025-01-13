Houston cracks the Top 10 in both major college basketball polls
A long winning streak has enabled Houston to continue to climb in the major college basketball rankings.
The Cougars have vaulted into the Top 10 in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches’ polls. Houston comes in ranked No. 10 in the AP and No. 8 in the USA Today rankings.
Last week, Houston was No. 12 in the AP and No. 11 in the USA Today poll.
Houston (12-3, 4-0 Big 12) extended its current winning streak to eight games this past Saturday with a 30-point road win at Kansas State.
The Cougars are one of three Big 12 teams that are in the latest AP Top 10. Iowa State is currently No. 2 in the AP, while Kansas is ranked No. 9. Another conference school - Baylor - comes in at No. 25.
Five Big 12 teams are in this week’s USA Today poll. Iowa State is also ranked No. 2, while Houston is the second-highest conference team at No. 8. Kansas is No. 10, while Baylor and West Virginia are ranked No. 24 and No. 25, respectively.
Houston returns home on Wednesday night to take on West Virginia. The Cougars then travel Saturday to face UCF.
College Basketball AP Top 25 Poll
Jan. 13, 2025
Big 12 teams highlighted in bold
1. Auburn
2. Iowa State
3. Duke
4. Alabama
5. Florida
6. Tennessee
7. Marquette
8. Kentucky
9. Kansas
10. Houston
11. Texas A&M
12. Michigan State
13. Oregon
14. UConn
15. Mississippi State
16. Gonzaga
17. Purdue
18. Memphis
19. Illinois
20. Michigan
21. Ole Miss
22. Utah State
23. Georgia
24. Wisconsin
25. Baylor
Others Receiving Votes: St. John's 83, Oklahoma 63, West Virginia 61, Arizona 26, Louisville 17, Texas Tech 12, Maryland 11, Clemson 8, Missouri 8, Cincinnati 4, San Diego St. 4, Saint Mary's 3, UC Irvine 2, New Mexico 2.