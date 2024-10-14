Houston cracks top five in AP Top 25 preseason basketball poll
The University of Houston Men’s Basketball team continues to solidify its status as one of the nation’s elite programs, earning a No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press (AP) preseason poll for the 2024-25 season. The Cougars collected 1,343 points, including four first-place votes, marking the school's 86th consecutive appearance in the AP poll. This streak, dating back to the 2019-20 season, represents the longest active streak in the nation.
Under the leadership of Head Coach Kelvin Sampson, Houston has consistently been a deep force in college basketball. This year marks the eighth consecutive season the Cougars have appeared in the AP rankings under Sampson, and it is the third straight season they have earned a Top-10 preseason ranking. Their current position as the fourth-ranked team is among the highest in program history, trailing only the No. 2 ranking in 1967-68 and two No. 3 rankings ahead of the 2022-23 and 1983-84 seasons.
The 2024-25 season brings with it high expectations, as Houston returns four starters and nine lettermen from a squad that posted a remarkable 32-5 record last season. The Cougars not only captured the Big 12 regular-season championship with a 15-3 conference record, but they also advanced to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the fifth consecutive year. Graduate stars J’Wan Roberts and LJ Cryer were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team, further boosting the team’s outlook.
The Cougars will face a challenging schedule this season, playing 16 games against 13 teams that are ranked or receiving votes in the AP preseason poll. Highlights include matchups against #1 Kansas, #5 Iowa State, and #8 Baylor. Houston's journey begins with a Charity Exhibition game against #13 Texas A&M on October 27, signaling the start of what promises to be another exciting and competitive season for the Cougars.