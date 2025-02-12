Houston currently ranked No. 1 team by one college basketball analytics website
Houston has been knocking at the door toward the top of several national rankings, both polls and analytical websites.
There is one analytics site, though, where the Cougars are ranked No. 1.
The website BartTorvik.com has Houston ranked at the very top in the latest edition of the site’s T-Rankings.
Bart Torvik listed the Cougars at No. 1 based on the team’s BARTHAG ranking, which is .9824. The BARTHAG is a projected win percentage against an average team on a neutral court, which really comes into play for next month’s NCAA Tournament. Offensive and defensive efficiency is factored into the equation, along with points scored and points allowed per possession.
In addition, the website lists adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency ratings. Houston was given an adjusted offensive efficiency rating of 125.9 and an adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 88.7.
The remainder of the top five listed by BARTHAG rankings are Auburn at No. 2 (.9778), Duke at No. 3 (.9740), Florida at No. 4 (.9626) and No. 5 Alabama (.9608). Fellow Big 12 teams Texas Tech (No. 7/.9485), Arizona (No. 9/.9452), Iowa State (No. 11/.9428) and Kansas (No. 12/.9378) are also ranked high.
Another feature to Bart Torvik's site is that it ranks every player in Division I by what is known as PRPG!, which is a measure of points contributed over a replacement level player that is adjusted for opponent, pace and usage. Houston junior guard Emanuel Sharp is ranked the 40th individual player in the nation, with a PRPG! of 4.4.
The top-ranked player is Villanova 6-foot-8 senior Eric Dixon at 6.6, followed by Creighton 7-1 senior Ryan Kalkbrenner, with a PRPG! listed at 6.4. The highest ranked Big 12 player is West Virginia 6-2 senior guard Javon Small, who is eighth with a PRPG! of 5.6.
Houston (20-4, 12-1) currently has won 16 of its last 17 games, including Monday’s 76-65 win at home against Baylor. The Cougars also lead the Big 12 by a game over Arizona, the team Houston will be facing this Saturday in Tucson.