Houston drops to No. 3 in latest NCAA NET college basketball rankings
Houston got knocked down a notch in the latest edition of the NCAA NET college basketball rankings following Saturday's home loss to Texas Tech.
The Cougars were ranked No. 2 last week, but dropped down to No. 3 as a result of their 82-81 overtime defeat at the hands of the Red Raiders, which snapped a 13-game winning streak and a 33-game home court win streak.
Duke, which had been ranked No. 2 before switching spots with Houston, regains the No. 2 spot in this week's rankings. Auburn remains at No. 1.
Houston is also one of five Big 12 Conference teams ranked among the top 11 in the latest rankings. Iowa State comes in at No. 7, followed by Texas Tech at No. 8 and Kansas at No. 9. Arizona, meanwhile, surges to No. 11.
With Saturday's loss to a ranked Texas Tech squad, Houston is now 3-4 in Quad 1 games. The Cougars are still perfect in the other three quads (5-0 in Quad 2; 4-0 in Quad 3; 5-0 in Quad 4).
The NET rankings are used as a primary source by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee in order to determine seedings for the NCAA Tournament.
This week, Houston won't really get to enhance its tournament resume, as the Cougars go up against the two worst Big 12 teams, in terms of the NET rankings. Tuesday night, they are at home against Oklahoma State, which is ranked No. 110, while on Saturday, the Cougars go to Colorado, which comes in at No. 104.