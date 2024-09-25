Houston enters season as Big 12's top team with Final Four potential
The Big 12 conference has been consistently one of the strongest in college basketball, and the 2024-2025 season is expected to be no different.
As the league approaches its next phase, commonly referred to as version 5.0, its reputation for high-level competition remains intact. The Big 12 stands out among major conferences by having one of the highest percentages of returning minutes and made three-pointers, ensuring that the competition will remain fierce. In addition to its proven success, the Big 12 welcomes four new schools from the Pac-12, further solidifying its depth.
Historically, one of the key factors behind the Big 12’s success has been its balance across the league. Unlike other conferences where the top teams consistently dominate, the middle and bottom teams in the Big 12 have been competitive, making it a difficult conference to navigate from top to bottom. The upcoming season promises to be no different, with five teams in the conference possessing the talent and potential to compete for both the league title and a national championship. This depth of talent at the top is what makes the Big 12 truly unique among its peers.
The University of Houston is one of the most intriguing teams heading into this season. Despite significant losses, including Big 12 Player of the Year Jamal Shead, the Cougars return a roster filled with talent and depth. Returning players such as L.J. Cryer, Emanuel Sharp, and J’Wan Roberts ensure that Houston will once again be one of the toughest teams in the conference. Cryer, who averaged 15.5 points per game last season, is expected to play a crucial role, while Sharp, who was more of a spot-up shooter last season, is poised for a breakout year as he takes on more scoring responsibilities in Shead’s absence.
Houston also adds several key pieces that could elevate the team even further. Milos Uzan, a top 100 transfer from Oklahoma, is expected to fill the void left by Shead. While it’s unlikely Uzan will be able to replicate everything Shead brought to the program, his ability to contribute immediately will be critical to Houston’s success. Additionally, the team has top 100 freshmen Chase McCarty and Mercy Miller coming in, who will bolster the roster’s depth. Despite injuries cutting their seasons short last year, Terrance Arceneaux and Joseph Tugler have both garnered attention from NBA scouts, further highlighting the depth of talent on this Houston squad.
Kelvin Sampson’s teams are known for their tenacious defense, and this year will be no exception. Defense is the foundation of Houston’s success, and even with changes in personnel, the Cougars will remain one of the most difficult teams to score against. Sampson’s track record speaks for itself, with Houston advancing to at least the second weekend in five straight NCAA Tournaments. This consistency is a testament to the program’s ability to develop talent and remain competitive, regardless of roster changes.
The Big 12 is set for another exciting season, with Houston as one of the primary contenders. Despite losing a key player in Shead, the Cougars return a deep and talented roster capable of making a deep tournament run. Under the leadership of Kelvin Sampson, Houston is well-positioned to compete for both the Big 12 and national titles, ensuring that the Big 12’s reputation as one of the toughest conferences in college basketball remains intact for a potential deep run