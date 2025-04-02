Houston forward’s stellar defense earns nationwide accolades
Houston sophomore forward Joseph Tugler has been a strong defensive presence during the Cougars’ run to the Final Four.
Now, his talents are being recognized on a national level.
On Tuesday, Tugler was named the recipient of the Lefty Driesell Award, given to the nation’s top defensive player. The award is named after Driesell, a legendary coach who won 786 games in 41 years, with his teams known for playing stellar defense.
Tugler, who became a starter early in the season, has averaged 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots per game. His blocked shot average ranks third in the Big 12 Conference and No. 28 in the nation, while his rebounding average is among the Top 20 players in the conference.
With the exception of three games, Tugler has had at least one blocked shot, including 18 games where he had multiple blocks. Tugler blocked eight shots in an early-season loss to Alabama.
In March, Tugler was named the Big 12 Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year, the second straight season a Cougar received that honor. Last season, point guard Jamal Shead was selected the conference’s top player.
In addition, Tugler is one of four finalists for the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year presented by MOLECULE. That will be announced this weekend at the Final Four.
Houston (34-4), which has won 17 straight games and 30 of its last 31, reached its first Final Four since 2021. The Cougars will take on Duke in the national semifinals Saturday night at San Antonio.