Houston gets 100th all-time win at Fertitta Center
Houston achieved a milestone win on its home court, which has already been considered an imposing place to play.
The Cougars picked up their 100th all-time win at the Fertitta Center while extending their nation-best home court win streak to 29 after an 87-51 win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday.
Since the Fertitta Center officially opened in 2018, Houston is now 100-6 all-time inside the facility.
The Cougars - ranked No. 15 in the latest Associated Press poll and No. 12 in the USA Today coaches' poll - had minimal trouble against the Islanders, as Houston made a season-high 14 baskets from 3-point range and also built a commanding 46-27 lead at intermission.
Junior guard Emanuel Sharp had 15 of his team-high 18 points by halftime, and has now scored in double figures for the 10th straight game. Graduate guard L.J. Cryer, the Cougars’ top scorer who was held to two points in Wednesday’s win against Toledo, got back on track with a 17-point outing.
Terrance Arceneaux, the sophomore guard who was Houston’s top scorer in Wednesday’s win after coming off the bench, was in Saturday’s starting lineup and continued his strong stretch with 13 points. Junior point guard Milos Uzan added 12 points and registered six assists as well.
Houston (8-3) began the game by making 7 of its first 9 baskets, going 4-of-6 from 3-point range, in taking an 18-6 lead inside the game’s opening seven minutes. The Islanders got no closer than six the remainder of the game.
The Cougars ended up shooting 61 percent in the first half and went 8-of-13 from beyond the arc. The Cougars ended up shooting 49 percent and going 14-of-29 from 3-point range, with Cryer making 5-of-7 shots from the perimeter.
Meanwhile, the Cougar defense limited Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to just 32 percent from the field. Houston also forced 13 turnovers, which set up 27 of its points.
For the Islanders (7-6), Garry Clark finished with 17 points and Damarion Dennis had 10. Clark nearly had a double-double, grabbing nine boards.
Houston returns to action on Dec. 30 when the Cougars open up Big 12 Conference play with a game at Oklahoma State. The Cougars return home on Jan. 4 when they take on BYU.