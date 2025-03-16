Houston gets a No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament: Who, where are the Cougars playing?
Houston knew it was going to be a top seed in the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday.
But now, the Cougars know for sure which region they are headed to later on in the week.
Houston was named the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region, and the Cougars will take on No. 16 seed SIU Edwardsville on Thursday in Wichita, Kan. The time of that game will be announced later on Sunday.
That winner will advance to play on Saturday against the winner of the first-round game between No. 8 seed Gonzaga and No. 9 seed Georgia.
But one thing that isn't in Houston's favor is the other top seeds in the region, with the regional games taking place in Indianapolis on March 28 and 30. The No. 2 seed is Tennessee, the No. 3 seed is Kentucky and the No. 4 seed is Purdue - all of which are within close proximity.
What Kelvin Sampson said was the key for Houston to finally win it all: 'Be fearless'
After starting out 4-3, Houston (30-4) finished the regular season having won 26 of its last 27 ballgames. The Cougars ended up going 19-1 in Big 12 Conference play in the regular season and won their first Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship tournament title Saturday evening when they defeated Arizona.
Midwest Region bracket:
1. Houston vs. 16. SIU Edwardsville
8. Gonzaga vs. 9. Georgia
5. Clemson vs. 12. McNeese State
4. Purdue vs. 13. High Point
6. Illinois vs. 11. Texas/Xavier winner in First Four
3. Kentucky vs. Troy
7. UCLA vs. 10. Utah State
2. Tennessee vs. 15. Wofford