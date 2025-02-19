Houston gets another Quad 1 win but remains intact at No. 3 in NCAA NET rankings
Houston picked up another Quad 1 win on Tuesday night, further bolstering its chances at a possible No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament.
Though Arizona State didn’t bring a gaudy Big 12 Conference record into Tuesday’s matchup with the Cougars, the Sun Devils came in ranked No. 66 in the NCAA NET rankings. Houston led from start to finish in an eventual 80-65 win, and by definition, it counts as a Quad 1 since it falls under the guidelines of getting a road win against a team ranked from 1-75.
Houston defeats Arizona St.: Live updates, score of Big 12 Conference basketball game
As far as the current NET rankings go, Houston (22-4, 14-1) stays at No. 3 behind Auburn and Duke, and is one of four Big 12 teams ranked in the Top 10. Texas Tech - which lost at TCU on Tuesday - is ranked No. 7, Iowa State is No. 8 and Arizona is No. 9.
Big 12 basketball power rankings: Houston solidifies top spot after win at Arizona
All four of the Cougars’ losses are now within Quad 1, with Auburn (1), Alabama (6), Texas Tech (7) and San Diego State (48). The Aztecs - who defeated Houston on a neutral court in November - moved back into the Top 50, and by definition, a result against a team on a neutral court ranked 1-50 is considered to be in Quad 1.
Following Tuesday’s win at Arizona State, Houston now has a 6-4 record in Quad 1 games this season. The Cougars are also 7-0 in Quad 2 contests, 4-0 in Quad 3 and 5-0 in Quad 4.
Kelvin Sampson on Houston's 12th straight road win: 'Unbelievable accomplishment'
The NET rankings are used as a primary source by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee in order to determine seedings for the NCAA Tournament.
ESPN's 'Bracketology:' Houston still a No. 2 seed but now moved to a different region
Houston has two more Quad 1 opportunities coming up. Saturday afternoon, the Cougars are at home to take on Iowa State, with ESPN and its “College GameDay” pregame show coming to the Fertitta Center. Then on Monday, Houston heads to Texas Tech.
The Cougars’ March 1 home game against Cincinnati is considered to be a Quad 2 opportunity for the time being, while their final two regular-season games (vs. Kansas on March 3 and at Baylor on March 8) fall within the realm of Quad 1.