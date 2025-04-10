Houston guard enters the transfer portal
A member of Houston’s national runner-up squad has decided to take his talents somewhere else.
Terrance Arceneaux, a key reserve guard who just finished his sophomore season, announced on his X page that he is leaving Houston, entering the transfer portal. He made the announcement on Thursday, three days after the Cougars' title-game loss to Florida.
“Playing at the University of Houston has been a part of my story that I’ll always carry with me,” Arceneaux said on his page. “I’m thankful for the experiences, the teammates who turned into family, the fans who supported us through every win and loss, and the coaches who challenged me to grow both on and off the court and shaped me into who I am today.
“I’m walking away with no bitterness, just growth, gratitude and a clear vision for where I’m headed next. Sometimes the path to purpose requires a pivot, and I’m trusting the process.”
Arceneaux was the team’s fifth-leading scorer, averaging 6.5 points per game, with a season-high of 16 in a December win against Toledo. He was 44.3% from the field (98-of-221) and 33.7% from 3-point range (28-of-83).
In addition, Arceneaux started six games this season for the Cougars, notably a stretch during conference play when starting junior guard Emanuel Sharp sat out two games with an injury.
Arceneaux scored 10 points in the Cougars’ first-round NCAA Tournament game, a win against SIU Edwardsville. But in the Cougars’ next five games in the tournament, he had a combined total of 8 points and was a combined 0-of-5 from the field in the two Final Four games.
With his decision on Thursday, Arceneaux became the first Cougar to depart via the transfer portal. The Cougars do return Sharp, as well as point guard Milos Uzan.
On Tuesday, Houston landed another guard, Pop Isaacs, who had spent this past season at Creighton after transferring from Texas Tech. Also through the transfer portal, the Cougars recently got Kalifa Sakho, a 6-foot-8 forward who had been at Sam Houston State.