Houston guard LJ Cryer gets huge recognition from the Associated Press
Houston graduate guard LJ Cryer added yet another honor to his list of postseason achievements.
On Tuesday, Cryer was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press, which released its All-American college basketball squad.
Cryer led the Cougars in scoring at 15.2 points per game and made 42.2% of his 3-point baskets, converting exactly 100 treys on the season. He has also shot 41.5% from the field and 91.5% at the free throw line.
The play of Cryer has been a big reason for the success Houston has had this season. After a 4-3 start, Houston (30-4) has currently won 26 of its last 27 ballgames, which included a 19-1 record in Big 12 Conference play and winning the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship tournament last weekend.
Last week, Cryer was named first-team All-Big 12 and was named a third-team All-American by The Sporting News. In addition, the conference selected him as the Big 12’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He received his bachelor’s degree in integrated studies from Houston last May and is currently doing post-baccalaureate work in health with a cumulative grade point average that is higher than 3.5.
Houston (30-4), named the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, begins the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, taking on SIU Edwardsville at 1 p.m. in Wichita, Kan.
The Associated Press 2024-25 All-American College Basketball Team
First Team
• Johni Broome (Auburn)
• Cooper Flagg (Duke)
• Mark Sears (Alabama)
• Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida)
• Braden Smith (Purdue)
Second Team
• Kam Jones (Marquette)
• John Tonje (Wisconsin)
• JT Toppin (Texas Tech)
• PJ Haggerty (Memphis)
• RJ Luis Jr. (St. John's)
Third Team
• Hunter Dickinson (Kansas)
• Eric Dixon (Villanova)
• LJ Cryer (Houston)
• Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)
• Zakai Zeigler (Tennessee)