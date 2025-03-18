Houston Cougars On SI

Houston guard LJ Cryer gets huge recognition from the Associated Press

Cryer named as one of the members of the AP All-American college basketball team

Buck Ringgold

Houston's LJ Cryer (with ball)
Houston's LJ Cryer (with ball) / Isaiah J. Downing/Imagn Images
Houston graduate guard LJ Cryer added yet another honor to his list of postseason achievements.

On Tuesday, Cryer was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press, which released its All-American college basketball squad.

Cryer led the Cougars in scoring at 15.2 points per game and made 42.2% of his 3-point baskets, converting exactly 100 treys on the season. He has also shot 41.5% from the field and 91.5% at the free throw line.

The play of Cryer has been a big reason for the success Houston has had this season. After a 4-3 start, Houston (30-4) has currently won 26 of its last 27 ballgames, which included a 19-1 record in Big 12 Conference play and winning the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship tournament last weekend.

Last week, Cryer was named first-team All-Big 12 and was named a third-team All-American by The Sporting News. In addition, the conference selected him as the Big 12’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He received his bachelor’s degree in integrated studies from Houston last May and is currently doing post-baccalaureate work in health with a cumulative grade point average that is higher than 3.5.

Houston (30-4), named the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, begins the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, taking on SIU Edwardsville at 1 p.m. in Wichita, Kan.

The Associated Press 2024-25 All-American College Basketball Team

First Team

• Johni Broome (Auburn)

• Cooper Flagg (Duke)

• Mark Sears (Alabama)

• Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida)

• Braden Smith (Purdue)

Second Team

• Kam Jones (Marquette)

• John Tonje (Wisconsin)

• JT Toppin (Texas Tech)

• PJ Haggerty (Memphis)

• RJ Luis Jr. (St. John's)

Third Team

• Hunter Dickinson (Kansas)

• Eric Dixon (Villanova)

• LJ Cryer (Houston)

• Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)

• Zakai Zeigler (Tennessee)

