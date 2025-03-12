Houston Cougars On SI

Houston guard LJ Cryer receives huge honor from The Sporting News

Cryer named to website’s college basketball All-American squad for 2024-25 season

Buck Ringgold

Houston's LJ Cryer (with ball)
Houston's LJ Cryer (with ball) / Michael C. Johnson/Imagn Images
Houston graduate guard LJ Cryer continues to receive accolades this week with the Cougars entering postseason play.

On Wednesday, Cryer was selected as a third-team All-American by The Sporting News, which released its 2024-25 College Basketball All-America team. Cryer leads the Cougars in scoring, averaging more than 15 points a game, and also leads the Cougars and the Big 12 Conference in 3-point shooting percentage (43.1%).

This is what The Sporting News said about Cryer:

“We’re just a handful of years into this transfer portal business, so it should be no surprise we still have not had a player win an NCAA Championship in two different programs. So Cryer - who won at Baylor in 2020-21 - has a real opportunity to make history. And if happens, if the Cougars finish with the 2025 title, he will be a massive part of it. Cryer is the player who does the most to give the team’s occasionally problematic offense some genuine life. He produced nine 20-point games, and Houston was 7-2.”

Earlier this week, Cryer was named first-team All-Big 12. In addition, the conference selected him as the Big 12’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He received his bachelor’s degree in integrated studies from Houston last May and is currently doing post-baccalaureate work in health with a cumulative grade point average that is higher than 3.5.

Cryer was one of two Big 12 players selected to The Sporting News All-American college basketball squad. Texas Tech forward JT Toppin, who was named the Big 12 Player of the Year, earned second-team All-American honors.

Houston (27-4) begins the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship tournament on Thursday with a quarterfinal matchup against Colorado, which knocked off TCU and West Virginia despite being the No. 16 seed.

