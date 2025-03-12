Houston guard LJ Cryer receives huge honor from The Sporting News
Houston graduate guard LJ Cryer continues to receive accolades this week with the Cougars entering postseason play.
On Wednesday, Cryer was selected as a third-team All-American by The Sporting News, which released its 2024-25 College Basketball All-America team. Cryer leads the Cougars in scoring, averaging more than 15 points a game, and also leads the Cougars and the Big 12 Conference in 3-point shooting percentage (43.1%).
This is what The Sporting News said about Cryer:
“We’re just a handful of years into this transfer portal business, so it should be no surprise we still have not had a player win an NCAA Championship in two different programs. So Cryer - who won at Baylor in 2020-21 - has a real opportunity to make history. And if happens, if the Cougars finish with the 2025 title, he will be a massive part of it. Cryer is the player who does the most to give the team’s occasionally problematic offense some genuine life. He produced nine 20-point games, and Houston was 7-2.”
Earlier this week, Cryer was named first-team All-Big 12. In addition, the conference selected him as the Big 12’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He received his bachelor’s degree in integrated studies from Houston last May and is currently doing post-baccalaureate work in health with a cumulative grade point average that is higher than 3.5.
Cryer was one of two Big 12 players selected to The Sporting News All-American college basketball squad. Texas Tech forward JT Toppin, who was named the Big 12 Player of the Year, earned second-team All-American honors.
Houston (27-4) begins the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship tournament on Thursday with a quarterfinal matchup against Colorado, which knocked off TCU and West Virginia despite being the No. 16 seed.