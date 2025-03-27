Houston hires successful former SEC coach to take over women's basketball program
A former successful coach in the Southeastern Conference was officially tabbed Thursday to take over the Houston women's basketball program.
Matthew Mitchell, who had previously guided Kentucky to success before stepping away several years ago due to health reasons, was officially announced as the Cougars' new coach. He replaces Ronald Hughey, who resigned earlier this month after spending 11 seasons at the helm.
Mitchell had won 281 games at Kentucky and took the Wildcats to nine NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 seasons, including three trips to the Elite Eight. In 2020, he stepped down from Kentucky as the result of issues stemming from a concussion suffered during a family vacation in Mexico and has been out of coaching up until Thursday's announcement.
Including a stint at Morehead State prior to taking over at Kentucky, Mitchell has won 311 games in his coaching career. He was also named SEC Coach of the Year twice.
Hughey compiled a 140-195 record in his 11 seasons at Houston. He resigned the day after the Cougars finished a 5-25 season with a loss to Colorado in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament.
The Cougars haven't had a winning season since 2021-22. In two seasons in the Big 12, they have won a combined six league games, going 1-17 this past season.