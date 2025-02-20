Houston keeps receiving a high ranking from one college basketball analytics website
Houston keeps on rolling on the basketball court, and the Cougars are still high in several polls.
They also remain ranked No. 1 in the latest analytical website BartTorvik.com.
The Cougars top the site’s latest edition of its T-Rankings based on the team’s BARTHAG ranking which is now .9818. The BARTHAG is a projected win percentage against an average team on a neutral court, which really comes into play for next month’s NCAA Tournament.
Houston gets another Quad 1 win to help bolster its NCAA NET rankings profile
Offensive and defensive efficiency is factored into the equation, along with points scored and points allowed per possession.
The remainder of the top five listed by BARTHAG rankings are Auburn at No. 2 (.9771), Duke at No. 3 (.9760), Florida at No. 4 (.9644) and Tennessee at No. 5 (.9544). Three other Big 12 Conference teams are among the top 11 in No. 7 Arizona (.9478), No. 9 Texas Tech (.9464) and No. 11 Iowa State (.9413).
Houston remains in first place in the Big 12 Conference after Tuesday's win at Arizona State. It improved the Cougars to 8-0 on the road this season, and it's also their 12th straight road win, the longest active streak in the nation as well as a new Big 12 Conference record.
Kelvin Sampson on Houston's 12th straight road win: 'Unbelievable accomplishment'
Another feature of the website is a team’s adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency ratings. Houston has an adjusted offensive efficiency rating of 126.6 and an adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 89.5.
Bart Torvik’s site also ranks every player in Division I with a system known as PRPG!, which is a measure of points contributed over a replacement level player that is adjusted for opponent, pace and usage. Houston guards LJ Cryer and Emanuel Sharp are ranked No. 48 and No. 50, respectively, each with a PRPG! of 4.3.
ESPN's 'Bracketology:' Houston keeps high seeding but now moved to a different region
Houston, which has won 18 of its last 19 ballgames, is back at home on Saturday to face Iowa State for a 1 p.m. tipoff. The Cougars also will be visited by ESPN’s popular “College GameDay” pregame show, which takes place Saturday morning from the Fertitta Center.