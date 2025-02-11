Houston maintains No. 3 NCAA NET ranking but does pick up huge Quad 1 win
Houston stayed steady at No. 3 in the latest NCAA NET college basketball rankings.
The Cougars, however, improved their Quad 1 profile with Monday night’s home win against Baylor.
Houston (20-4, 12-1 Big 12 Conference) is now 5-3 in Quad 1 games after Monday’s 76-65 win at the Fertitta Center against Baylor, which is ranked No. 26. Since Baylor was ranked in the top 30, that was considered a Quad 1 game.
The Cougars’ other Quad 1 wins have come on the road, against Kansas (currently ranked 11), West Virginia (39), UCF (71) and Kansas State (73). Their three losses were to Auburn (1), Alabama (6) and Texas Tech (8).
Auburn remains No. 1 in the NET despite last weekend’s home loss to Florida. Also Duke stays at No. 2 despite the Blue Devils’ loss at Clemson, also over the weekend.
The NET rankings are used as a primary source by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee in order to determine seedings for the NCAA Tournament.
Houston had been undefeated in Quad 2 games, but is now 5-1 with San Diego State dropping to a No. 52 NET ranking. The Aztecs handed the Cougars an early-season loss on a neutral court.
Currently, Houston’s Quad 2 wins were at home against West Virginia (39) and BYU (41), on the road at Colorado (109) and Oklahoma State (97) and a neutral-site game against Notre Dame (99).
The Cougars remain 5-0 in both Quad 3 and Quad 4 games.
Houston will get a huge chance to boost its profile even more, playing three of its next four games against teams currently ranked in the Top 10 in the NET. The Cougars play at No. 7 Arizona on Saturday, home against No. 10 Iowa State on Feb. 22 and at No. 8 Texas Tech on Feb. 24.
Also, Houston plays at Arizona State on Feb. 18, but at the moment, it is considered a Quad 1 game with the Sun Devils ranked No. 64.