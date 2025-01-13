Houston makes jump in latest NCAA NET college basketball rankings
Houston keeps moving on up in the latest edition of the NCAA NET Rankings.
The Cougars are now at No. 3 in the NET, trailing top-ranked Auburn and No. 2 Duke. Last week, the Cougars were No. 4.
Houston is one of three Big 12 schools in the Top 10, with Iowa State at No. 6 and Kansas at No. 8.
Other Big 12 schools in the Top 25 are Arizona at No. 16, Texas Tech at No. 19 and Baylor at No. 20.
Houston (12-3) improved to 4-0 in Big 12 play after an 87-57 win Saturday at Kansas State. The Cougars are tied for first in the conference with Iowa State and Arizona.
Though Houston is 0-3 in Quad 1 games, the Cougars get a chance to get an elusive Quad 1 win on Wednesday when they return home to face West Virginia, which is currently ranked No. 29 in the NET. A Quad 1 game is defined by a home game against a team ranked in the top 30 in the NET, or a road game against a top 50 NET squad.
Houston is undefeated in the other three quads, 5-0 in Quad 2, 3-0 in Quad 3 and 4-0 in Quad 4.
This Saturday, the Cougars travel to take on UCF, which is ranked No. 78.
The NET stands for NCAA Evaluation Tool, which is used as a major factor in determining selection and seeding for the NCAA Tournament.