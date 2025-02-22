Houston moved back to the South Region in upcoming NCAAs by one ‘Bracketology’ expert
Earlier in the week, Houston was shifted to a different region by ESPN “Bracketology” expert Joe Lunardi.
However, in his latest projected field for the NCAA Tournament Friday on ESPN.com, Lunardi has the Cougars going back to the South Region from the Midwest.
What Kelvin Sampson said about Iowa State, 'College GameDay' coming to Houston
Houston remains a No. 2 seed by Lunardi, but is back in the South behind top-seeded Auburn. On Tuesday, Lunardi had Houston as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest behind top-seed Alabama.
Where does Houston's starting 5 rank among basketball's top performing lineups?
The Cougars are still projected to open the tournament in Wichita, Kansas, but this time is matched up against No. 15 seed Montana per Lunardi.
That winner will play a second-round game against the winner of the opening-round game between No. 7 Memphis and No. 10 Nebraska. A Memphis-Houston second-round matchup no doubt would be intriguing, especially since both teams were former conference rivals in the American Athletic Conference before the Cougars departed for the Big 12 two years ago.
Big 12 basketball power rankings: Utah teams move up after sweeping the Kansas squads
Houston also remains the No. 2 seed in the South behind Auburn in the latest bracket projections by Jerry Palm of CBSSports.com. Like Lunardi, Palm also has the Cougars taking on No. 15 seed Montana in an opening-round game at Wichita, but Palm has the Houston-Montana winner advancing to face the winner of the game between No. 7 Illinois and No. 10 Vanderbilt.
This Saturday, the Cougars (22-4, 14-1 Big 12) are at home to take on Iowa State at 1 p.m. in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN, with “College GameDay” originating from the Fertitta Center at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.