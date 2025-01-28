Houston moves up to No. 2 in latest NCAA NET college basketball rankings
Houston got the Quad 1 win it needed over the weekend with the Cougars’ dramatic double-overtime victory at Kansas.
As a result, the Cougars have surged to the No. 2 spot in the latest edition of the NCAA NET Rankings.
Houston moves up to No. 2 from No. 3, trailing only Auburn, which survived Tennessee on Saturday. The Cougars flip-flopped with Duke, which dropped to No. 3 despite the Blue Devils’ win Monday against North Carolina State.
One reason for Houston’s move up to the No. 2 ranking is the Cougars getting two Quad 1 wins, one that came in last Saturday’s 92-86 double-overtime win against Kansas, a game in which Houston rallied from six points down both late in regulation and again in the first overtime session.
How improbable was Houston's comeback win at Kansas?
Houston’s other Quad 1 win was its 69-68 win at UCF the previous weekend, which the Cougars pulled off after successfully executing a last-second shot.
The Cougars remain perfect in the other three quadrants. They are 5-0 in both Quad 2 and Quad 3 games, and 4-0 in Quad 4.
This week, Houston has two more chances to grab Quad 1 wins. The Cougars travel to West Virginia, ranked No. 43 in the NET rankings, on Wednesday, before returning home Saturday to face Texas Tech, which is ranked No. 12.
There are five Big 12 teams ranked in the top 12 in the NET. Along with Houston and Texas Tech, Iowa State is ranked No. 6, Kansas No. 8 and Arizona No. 11.
The NET rankings are used as a primary source by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee in order to determine seedings for the NCAA Tournament.
In the latest edition of Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology for the NCAA Tournament on ESPN.com, the Cougars are projected as the No. 3 seed in the South Region, facing No. 14 Cleveland State in the first round. The winner of that game would play the winner between No. 6 Missouri and No. 11 New Mexico.