Houston near the top in the updated NCAA NET college basketball rankings
Riding a pair of long winning streaks, Houston is also closing in on the top spot in one college basketball ranking.
The Cougars come in at No. 4 in the latest NCAA NET Rankings. NET, which stands for the NCAA Evaluation Tool, is used as a major factor in determining selection and seeding for the NCAA Tournament.
Houston (11-3) is the highest ranked Big 12 team in the NCAA NET Rankings. Auburn - which handed the Cougars one of their three defeats earlier this season - is at No. 1, followed by Duke at No. 2 and Tennessee at No. 3.
The Cougars extended their current winning streak to seven straight Monday night after defeating TCU, 65-46, in Big 12 action at the Fertitta Center. Houston (3-0 in the Big 12) also extended its home winning streak to 31 straight, currently the longest active streak in the nation.
Though Houston is ranked high in the NET, the Cougars are still seeking their first Quad 1 win, as they are 0-3 having played Auburn, Alabama and San Diego State. Houston is undefeated in the other quads, 3-0 in Quad 2 and 4-0 in both Quad 3 and Quad 4.
What Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson said after team's latest win
The Cougars are one of three Big 12 teams in the Top 10 in the latest NET rankings. Iowa State is No. 6 and Kansas is No. 10.
Earlier this week, Houston moved up in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches’ Top 25 rankings. Houston is No. 11 in the USA Today poll and No. 12 in the AP, having been ranked No. 14 in both polls last week.
The Cougars return to action this Saturday with a road game at Kansas State, which is ranked No. 114 in the NET rankings.