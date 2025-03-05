Houston picks up another Quad 1 win as postseason play approaches
Houston remains in the upper echelon of teams in the latest edition of the NCAA NET rankings.
The Cougars remain No. 3 behind top-ranked Auburn and No. 2 Duke. Houston (26-4, 18-1 Big 12) has won 22 of 23 games with one more regular season game left.
Latest prominent NCAA bracket projections has Houston switching regions
In addition, the Cougars picked up another huge Quad 1 opportunity, grinding out a 65-59 home win against Kansas on Monday, which gives Houston an 8-4 record in Quad 1 games. Kansas was ranked No. 20, one of five Big 12 teams in the Top 20.
Along with Houston, Texas Tech was ranked No. 7, Iowa State No. 9 and Arizona No. 10 as the other Big 12 teams in the Top 20.
Big 12 basketball power rankings: Scramble for second in final week of regular season
With their latest Quad 1 win, the Cougars still have a better Quad 1 record than Duke, with the Blue Devils currently sporting a 6-3 ledger in that category. Florida, ranked No. 4, also has six Quad 1 wins.
Coaches Poll Top 25: Houston maintains its march toward the top spot
The NET rankings are used as a primary source by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee in order to determine seedings for next month’s NCAA Tournament.
Houston is also 9-0 in Quad 2 games, 4-0 in Quad 3 action and 5-0 in Quad 4 contests.
AP Top 25 Poll: Houston takes another step up in latest rankings
The Cougars’ final regular season game is yet another Quad 1 opportunity, as they travel to face Baylor, which is ranked No. 32, Saturday night in Waco.