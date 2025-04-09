Houston picks up transfer guard one day after title-game defeat
One day after falling in the national championship game, Houston coach Kelvin Sampson went right back to work.
He dove right into revamping his roster for next season, and was able to land a guard out of the transfer portal.
Pop Isaacs, a 6-foot-2 junior guard who originally played at Texas Tech and last season was at Creighton, announced his transfer to join the Cougars on Tuesday night.
Coaches Poll Top 25: What did Houston end up in the final poll?
Isaacs played just eight games for Creighton this past season before missing the remainder of the season due to hip surgery. But while healthy, he averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
In his final game at Creighton, Isaacs poured in 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help the Bluejays defeat Kansas.
AP Top 25 Poll: Where did Houston finish in the final rankings?
The season before, he played at Texas Tech and averaged 15.8 points per game.
Now, Isaacs joins a Houston squad that also - at the moment - brings back returning guards such as Milos Uzan, Emanuel Sharp and Terrance Arceneaux. He further bolsters a lineup for the Cougars that many experts are high on - with several already naming Houston their way-too-early preseason No. 1.
Isaacs became the second player Sampson landed through the transfer portal. Last week, he was able to get Kalifa Sakho, a 6-foot-8 forward who played at nearby Sam Houston State in Huntsville, and will have one season of eligibility remaining.