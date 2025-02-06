Houston remains No. 3 in latest NCAA NET college basketball rankings
Houston got back on the winning track Tuesday with a home win against Oklahoma State.
The Cougars remain steady in the latest edition of the NCAA NET college basketball rankings, remaining at No. 3 behind top-ranked Auburn and Duke.
Despite loss, Houston now ranked in the Top 5 in both major college basketball polls
Houston - which shares first place in the Big 12 Conference standings with Arizona - is the highest-ranked Big 12 team in the NET, and one of five conference teams ranked among the top 11.
Surging Texas Tech, which has won seven straight including an overtime win at Houston last weekend, is now at No. 7, followed by Kansas at No. 8 and Arizona at No. 9, with suddenly slumping Iowa State at No. 11.
Big 12 basketball power rankings: Massive weekend outcomes results in huge shakeup
With the Cougars’ 72-63 home win Tuesday against Oklahoma State, Houston remains perfect in non-Quad 1 games. The Cougars are 6-0 in Quad 2, 5-0 in Quad 3 and 4-0 in Quad 4 while remaining 3-4 in Quad 1 contests.
Kelvin Sampson laments Houston's brutal schedule in Big 12 play following team's win
The NET rankings are used as a primary source by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee in order to determine seedings for the NCAA Tournament.
This Saturday, Houston travels to face Colorado. The Buffaloes, who are 0-11 in Big 12 play, have the lowest-ranked NET among teams in the conference at No. 109.