Houston remains No. 3 in latest NCAA NET rankings in advance of Saturday showdown
Houston is still at No. 3 in the latest edition of the NCAA NET college basketball rankings.
The Cougars, though, can take a big jump toward the top spot this weekend as they face another team that is ranked in the top 10.
Houston (20-4, 12-1 Big 12 Conference) travels on Saturday to face Arizona, with first place in the conference on the line. The Wildcats (17-7, 11-2) are currently No. 10 in the NET, but had been ranked No. 7 earlier in the week before losing on Tuesday to Kansas State.
There are currently five Big 12 teams ranked among the top 11 teams in the NET. Along with Houston and Arizona, Iowa State comes in at No. 7, Texas Tech - which needed double overtime to outlast Arizona State on Wednesday - is ranked No. 9 and Kansas is No. 11.
Saturday’s game also gives Houston a chance to boost its Quad 1 record. The Cougars are now 5-3 in Quad 1 games after Monday’s 76-65 win at the Fertitta Center against Baylor, which had been ranked No. 26.
At the moment, each of the Cougars’ next four games will be Quad 1 opportunities. Houston plays at No. 63 Arizona State on Tuesday before returning home on Feb. 22 against Iowa State and traveling to Texas Tech two days later.
Auburn stays at No. 1 in the NET, but the Tigers have a huge game on Saturday, playing at Alabama in a game between the top two ranked teams in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches’ polls.
Duke also remains at No. 2. The Blue Devils have a home game on Saturday against Stanford.
The NET rankings are used as a primary source by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee in order to determine seedings for the NCAA Tournament.