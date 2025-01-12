Houston’s J’Wan Roberts achieves pair of milestones in latest Cougars’ win
Houston graduate forward J’Wan Roberts had a memorable Saturday, in more ways than one.
Roberts set a pair of milestones in the Cougars’ 87-57 win at Kansas State in Big 12 Conference action Saturday.
Once he took the court at the Wildcats’ Bramlage Coliseum, Roberts became Houston’s all-time leader in appearances. Saturday’s game was the 150th appearance in Roberts’ career, breaking a tie with Fabian White Jr., who played for the Cougars from 2017-22.
Then, with less than 12 minutes left, Roberts got a short jumper in the lane to bounce through, which put Houston up 60-41. That basket gave him his 1,000th career point, the 52nd Cougar to achieve such a distinction.
To top it all off, Roberts was in double figures with 10 points, the third time in Houston’s four Big 12 games he has done so, including a double-double in the Cougars' conference opener, a win at Oklahoma State. He now has 1,007 career points.
Also with Saturday’s win, which extended Houston’s current streak to eight streak victories, Roberts added to his career win total as a Cougar, which is a program record. He now has been a part of 128 wins, and Roberts’ record as a Cougar improves to 128-22.
Houston (12-4, 4-0) nearly had another player reach 1,000 career points, as graduate guard Mylik Wilson was on the doorstep. But Wilson ended up scoring 7 points, and now has 997 career points, so he will get another chance to get 1,000 when the Cougars return home on Wednesday night to take on West Virginia.