Houston's Milos Uzan selected as the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week
Houston junior point guard Milos Uzan reached double figures in the Cougars’ two games this past week.
The latter of those two games was a near triple-double in perhaps the Cougars’ most improbable win in quite some time. Uzan’s efforts did not go unrecognized by the Big 12 Conference, which selected him as the Player of the Week, the first time in Uzan's career he has received that type of honor.
Uzan, in his first season with the Cougars after transferring from then-Big 12 school Oklahoma, had a team-high 14 points last Wednesday in Houston’s decisive 70-36 home win against Utah. He shot 6-of-9 from the field, had a team-high five assists and recorded a steal and a rebound.
Then on Saturday, Uzan scored 17 points and was instrumental in Houston’s dramatic 92-86 double-overtime win at Kansas, rallying from a six-point deficit both late in regulation and late in the first overtime. He nearly finished with a double-double, getting nine rebounds and distributing nine assists without committing a single turnover in more than 41 minutes of action.
Uzan had two of his assists during Houston’s flurry of back-to-back 3-pointers to force a second overtime after trailing 79-73 with eight seconds left. In the second overtime, Uzan hit a 3-pointer to put the Cougars up by five, 86-81, and then nailed a pair of free throws with 39 seconds left for a six-point Houston advantage.
Currently, Uzan leads the Big 12 and the country with a 4.57 assist-turnover ratio. He is also fourth in the conference with 5.1 assists per game.
Houston (16-3, 8-0), which has now won 12 consecutive ballgames, has another important road test on Wednesday at West Virginia. The Cougars then return home on Saturday to take on Texas Tech.