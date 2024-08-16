Houston's Terrance Arceneaux granted hardship waiver by NCAA
Houston guard Terrance Arceneaux received a hardship waiver from the NCAA after missing the majority of the previous season due to a foot injury, according to the Houston Chronicle. This decision allows Arceneaux to enter the 2024-25 season as a sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining, providing him an extended opportunity to showcase his talents on the court.
Arceneaux arrived at Houston as a highly regarded prospect, ranked among the top 50 players nationally by 247Sports. The Beaumont United (Texas) product was known for his explosive athleticism and defensive prowess. His wiry build, combined with a long wingspan, allowed him to make dynamic plays above the rim and be a disruptive force on the defensive end.
During his brief time on the court last season, Arceneaux averaged 5.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 11 games off the bench. However, his promising freshman campaign was cut short when he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his right foot during a game against Texas A&M, causing him to miss the final 26 games of the season.
With his waiver granted and the injury behind him, Arceneaux is poised to make a strong return in the upcoming season. The Cougars open their season on November 4 against Jackson State at the Fertitta Center, and fans will be eager to see the Cougars back in action, ready to fulfill his potential.