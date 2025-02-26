Houston sent to different regions by two prominent NCAA Tournament projection sites
In two prominent NCAA Tournament bracket projection websites, Houston is in different regions in both.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, in his latest “Bracketology” released on Tuesday, has the Cougars as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. He recently had them in the Midwest before shifting them to the South Region.
In Lunardi’s bracket, Houston is the No. 2 seed in the Midwest, and is projected to face No. 15 Montana in the opening round at Wichita, Kansas. The winner of that game plays a second-round contest, also in Wichita, against the winner of the first-round game between No. 7 Mississippi State and No. 10 San Diego State, which beat Houston earlier this season.
Another team that handed the Cougars a rare defeat, Alabama, is the top seed in the Midwest.
Houston is still a No. 2 seed according to Jerry Palm on CBSSports.com earlier this week. But instead of having the Cougars in the Midwest or the South, Palm has them now projected in an entirely different region.
Palm has Houston as the No. 2 seed in the West Region, behind top seed Florida. He projects the Cougars to face No. 15 Central Connecticut State to open the tournament, also in Wichita, with the winner taking on the winner between No. 7 UCLA and No. 10 BYU, Houston’s Big 12 Conference rival.
The Cougars (24-4, 16-1) have now won 20 of their last 21 ballgames after Monday night’s 69-61 win at Texas Tech, which also clinched at least a share of the regular-season Big 12 title.
Houston will be at home for its next two ballgames, Saturday afternoon against Cincinnati and next Monday night against Kansas.