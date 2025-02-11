Houston stays a projected No. 2 seed in latest ESPN's 'Bracketology'
Houston remained a No. 2 seed in the latest ESPN "Bracketology" projections on Tuesday.
The Cougars are still projected to be the No. 2 seed in the South Region, and are matched up with No. 15 seed Central Connecticut State for an opening-round game at Wichita, Kansas. That winner will play in the second round against the winner of the first-round matchup between No. 7 Missouri and No. 10 Nebraska.
Houston basketball earns national ranking for the 100th consecutive week
Auburn, which defeated Houston earlier this season, remains the No. 1 seed in the South, with the regional taking place at Atlanta, Ga. The Tigers remain No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 despite falling at home last Saturday to Florida.
Kelvin Sampson has hilarious response to Florida winning at No. 1 Auburn
Houston improved to 12-1 in the Big 12 Conference following Monday night's 76-65 win against Baylor at the Fertitta Center. At the moment, the Cougars occupy sole possession of first place in the league pending the outcome of Arizona's game Tuesday night at Kansas State.
If Arizona wins, the Wildcats will also be 12-1 in the Big 12. It will also set up a showdown for sole possession of first place between Houston and Arizona on Saturday afternoon in Tucson.
Big 12 basketball power rankings: No. 1 Houston earned league's lone weekend road win
With Houston's win on Monday, it also gives the Cougars (20-4 overall) their 10th consecutive season of winning at least 20 games. In addition, longtime coach Kelvin Sampson has won at least 20 games for the 28th time in his illustrious career.
The Cougars play at Arizona on Saturday and remain in the state to face Arizona State next Tuesday.