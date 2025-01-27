Houston stays at No. 5 in latest USA Today coaches’ hoop poll
Houston keeps winning games, from blowouts to some of the more improbable outcomes.
The Cougars, as a result, keep moving up in the latest edition of the two premier national rankings. Houston is now No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 while remaining at No. 5 in the USA Today coaches’ poll.
Houston has currently won 12 straight ballgames and 17 straight Big 12 conference contests. Last week, the Cougars (16-3, 8-0) dismantled Utah at home before going to Kansas and pulling off a stunning 92-86 double-overtime win, rallying from six-point deficits late in regulation and again in the first overtime period.
How improbable was Houston's comeback win at Kansas?
In the AP poll, Houston moved up one spot from No. 7. The Cougars are one of two Big 12 teams in the top 10, with Iowa State standing at No. 3.
Other ranked Big 12 teams are Kansas at No. 11 and Texas Tech at No. 22. Arizona, Baylor and West Virginia are among those in the others receiving votes category.
Kelvin Sampson has great answer about why Houston beat Kansas
Iowa State was also No. 3 and Kansas No. 11 in the coaches’ poll, with Texas Tech coming in at No. 19.
Auburn and Duke are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in both polls.
Houston travels to face West Virginia on Wednesday before returning home on Saturday to take on Texas Tech.
College Basketball AP Top 25 Poll
Jan. 27, 2025
Big 12 teams highlighted in bold
1. Auburn
2. Duke
3. Iowa State
4. Alabama
5. Florida
6. Houston
7. Michigan State
8. Tennessee
9. Marquette
10. Purdue
11. Kansas
12. Kentucky
13. Texas A&M
14. Mississippi State
15. St. John’s
16. Oregon
17. Wisconsin
18. Illinois
19. Memphis
20. Missouri
21. Louisville
22. Texas Tech
23. Ole Miss
24. Vanderbilt
25. UConn
Others Receiving Votes: Michigan 129, Maryland 116, Utah St. 99, Clemson 92, Arizona 47, Saint Mary's 45, Gonzaga 34, Texas 22, Creighton 12, Baylor 8, New Mexico 4, VCU 4, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma 2, Bradley 1, UCLA 1.