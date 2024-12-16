Houston stays steady in AP Top 25 basketball poll, but move up in coaches’ poll
Houston remained in the same position the Cougars were in last week with the latest Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll.
But they did move up in the latest USA Today coaches’ rankings, and are on the verge of cracking the Top 10.
Houston stayed steady at No. 15 in this week’s AP Top 25, released earlier on Monday. Then in the coaches’ poll, the Cougars moved up one spot, to No. 12.
The Cougars (6-3) have played just twice in the month of December, both wins and both games held on their home court. UH beat Butler, 79-51, on Dec. 7; then three days later, the Cougars won at home again convincingly, downing Troy, 62-42.
Houston is one of four Big 12 teams ranked in both polls. Iowa State and Kansas are ranked No. 3 and No. 8, respectively, in each poll, while Cincinnati is No. 19 in the AP poll and No. 20 in the coaches’ poll.
The Cougars are in action again this week with two more games at the Fertitta Center. They take on Toledo at 7 p.m. Wednesday and then Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
College Basketball AP Top 25 Poll
Dec. 16, 2024
Big 12 teams highlighted in bold
1. Tennessee
2. Auburn
3. Iowa State
4. Kentucky
5. Duke
6. Alabama
7. Florida
8. Kansas
9. Marquette
10. Oregon
11. UConn
12. Texas A&M
13. Gonzaga
14. Oklahoma
15. Houston
16. Purdue
17. Ole Miss
18. UCLA
19. Cincinnati
20. Michigan State
21. Memphis
22. Dayton
23. San Diego State
24. Michigan
25. Clemson
Others Receiving Votes: Mississippi St. 158, Arkansas 151, Missouri 120, Baylor 115, Illinois 70, Drake 52, St. John's 50, Utah St. 48, Pittsburgh 28, Maryland 24, West Virginia 19, Wisconsin 18, Georgia 18, Oklahoma St. 16, Arizona St. 14, Creighton 12, North Carolina 9, Penn St. 8, Indiana 7, Texas 3, St. Bonaventure 2.