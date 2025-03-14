Houston still in lofty standing with ‘Selection Sunday’ looming on the horizon
With two days left until Selection Sunday, Houston remains one of the top four seeds for the NCAA Tournament.
The latest projections Friday from prominent bracket analysts Joe Lunardi of ESPN and Jerry Palm of CBS still have Houston as the No. 1 seed out of the Midwest Region, just like in both of their updated brackets earlier this week along with last week.
In Lunardi’s latest projections, Houston will now face No. 16 seed Quinnipiac in the opening round of the Midwest Region, with that game to be played at Wichita. Then, the winner of that game faces the winner of the first-round game between No. 8 Memphis and No. 9 Gonzaga.
Alabama is slated to be the No. 2 seed, with St. John’s at No. 3 and Purdue at No. 4.
Lunardi’s other top seeds are Auburn (South), Duke (East) and Florida (West).
Then in the latest projections from Palm, he also has Houston taking on No. 16 seed Quinnipiac at Wichita. That winner takes on the winner of the opening-round game between No. 8 Saint Mary’s and No. 9 New Mexico.
Palm also has Tennessee as his projected No. 2 seed in the Midwest, followed by Wisconsin at No. 3 and Kentucky at No. 4.
Like Lunardi, Palm’s other top seeds are Auburn (South), Duke (East) and Florida (West).
Houston (28-4, 19-1 Big 12) opened up the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship with a 77-68 quarterfinal win Thursday against Colorado, as the Cougars have now won 24 of their last 25 ballgames.
The Cougars now get set to take on BYU in the semifinal round, scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday in Kansas City.