Houston still on track to get a No. 1 seed at upcoming NCAA tourney
With one more regular season game left, Houston remains in solid shape at getting a top seed for the NCAA Tournament.
Friday’s latest projections from prominent bracket analysts Joe Lunardi of ESPN and Jerry Palm of CBS still have Houston as the No. 1 seed out of the Midwest Region, just like they had earlier in the week.
In Lunardi’s latest projections, Houston will face No. 16 seed Omaha in the opening round of the Midwest Region at Wichita. The winner of that game faces the winner of the game between No. 8 Mississippi State and No. 9 Gonzaga.
Tennessee is slated to be the No. 2 seed, with Texas A&M at No. 3 and Purdue at No. 4.
Lunardi’s other top seeds are Auburn (South), Duke (East) and Florida (West).
Then in the latest projections from Palm, Houston is slated to take on No. 16 seed Bryant, also in Wichita. That winner takes on the winner of the opening-round game between No. 8 UConn - the defending two-time national champions - and No. 9 Vanderbilt.
Palm also has Tennessee as his projected No. 2 seed in the Midwest, followed by Purdue at No. 3 and Kentucky at No. 4.
Like Lunardi, Palm’s other top seeds are Auburn (South), Duke (East) and Florida (West).
Houston (26-4, 18-1 Big 12) has currently wrapped up the conference’s regular season title for the second straight season. With Monday’s 65-59 home win against Kansas, the Cougars have now won 22 of their last 23 ballgames.
Saturday night, the Cougars wrap up the regular season at Baylor before moving on to the Big 12 conference tournament in Kansas City. Houston, which will be the No. 1 seed at the conference tourney, will play a quarterfinal contest at 2 p.m. on Thursday.