Houston takes a giant step forward in latest NCAA Tournament projections
If what two prominent NCAA Tournament basketball tournament bracket predictors say is true, Houston now controls its own destiny.
The Cougars are projected to be the No. 1 seed in the West Region of the upcoming NCAA Tournament, according to both Joe Lunardi of ESPN.com and Jerry Palm of CBSSports.com in their latest bracket projections earlier on Friday.
Not only that, but both Lunardi and Palm have Houston projected to play the same opponent - No. 16 seed Nebraska-Omaha in Wichita in the opening round. In addition, both have the winner of that game facing the winner of the first-round matchup between No. 8 seed BYU (Houston’s Big 12 Conference rival) and No. 9 seed Utah State.
The West regional tournament takes place in San Francisco.
If there is a difference between the two sites when it comes to Houston’s region, it’s that the other top four seeds vary.
In Lunardi’s latest bracket, he has Florida as the No. 2 seed, followed by Wisconsin at No. 3 and St. John’s at No. 4. On the other hand, Palm’s No. 2 seed behind Houston in the West is Tennessee, followed by No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Missouri, while the No. 5 seed is Houston’s Big 12 foe Arizona.
With more than a week remaining in the regular season and the Big 12 Tournament, there is now a plan for Houston to hang on to a No. 1 seed come Selection Sunday, which falls on March 16.
Houston (24-4, 16-1) has currently won 20 of its last 21 ballgames. The Cougars are home on Saturday afternoon against Cincinnati and have their final season appearance at the Fertitta Center on Monday night against Kansas before wrapping up the regular season March 8 at Baylor.
Then the following week is the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. Perhaps Houston can hang on to a No. 1 seed by then regardless of how the Cougars fare in the conference tournament.