Houston title dreams denied once again as Florida completes furious comeback
After going to the Final Four on six previous occasions and coming up empty, Houston was hoping the seventh time was the charm.
But after taking a 12-point second-half lead in Monday night’s national championship game, the Cougars were victimized by a late Florida comeback. The Gators took a 64-63 lead with 46 seconds left on two foul shots from Denzel Aberdeen and Houston was unable to get a shot off with time running out, as Florida stunned the Cougars, 65-63, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Houston (35-5) had its 18-game win streak snapped and is now 0-3 all-time in national championship games. The Cougars also fell one game short of winning it all for longtime coach Kelvin Sampson, who took over a downtrodden Houston program in 2014 and eventually elevated the Cougars back among the elite programs in college basketball.
Florida (36-4) won its first title since winning back-to-back crowns in 2006-07.
Up 34-30 early in the second half, the Cougars went on an 8-0 run to go up by double digits. The run included a technical foul on Florida’s bench, and LJ Cryer made 1-of-2 free throws; then on the ensuing possession, hit a 3 from the corner.
But the Gators came back and forced several tie scores before finally going in front to stay in the final seconds.
The Cougar defense did a tremendous job in the first half to shut down Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr., who had been averaging nearly 25 points in the Gators’ tournament run, including a 34-point showing in Saturday’s semifinal win against Auburn. Clayton was held to no points in the first half but finished with 11 after making a couple of key three-point plays as part of the Gators' comeback.
Will Richard led Florida with 18 points while Alex Condon added 12.
In his final game as a Cougar, LJ Cryer led Houston with 19 points and made four 3's. Mylik Wilson came off the bench to score 9 points.