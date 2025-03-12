Houston to face Colorado in Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday
Houston, the top seed at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship basketball tournament, will have its first game against the lowest seed.
The No. 1 seeded Cougars will officially face Colorado, the No. 16 seed, at 2 p.m. Thursday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.
Though they came in as the No. 16 seed, the Buffaloes have already picked off two higher-seeded teams in Kansas City. On Tuesday, they defeated No. 9 seed TCU; then on Wednesday afternoon, Colorado rallied in the second half to down No. 8 West Virginia, 67-60.
The two teams played just once in the regular season, with Houston taking a 69-59 win in Boulder on Feb. 8. Colorado, which had yet to record a Big 12 win at the time, got within four, 60-56, with more than three minutes left before Houston pulled away down the stretch.
Colorado (14-19) actually ended up winning three conference games, but have played better of late. In fact, the Buffs will take a three-game win streak into Thursday’s quarterfinal, having beaten TCU in the regular-season finale last weekend before beating the Horned Frogs again in the first round of the conference tourney.
As for Houston (27-4), they wrapped up a 19-1 record in Big 12 play. The Cougars have currently won 10 straight and have now won 23 of their last 24 ballgames, with the only loss in that span a one-point home loss in overtime to Texas Tech on Feb. 1.
The winner of the Houston-Colorado quarterfinal will advance to Friday’s semifinals, facing the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal between No. 5 seeded Iowa State and No. 4 seed BYU.