Houston to face Colorado in Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday

No. 16 Buffaloes pull off back-to-back upsets; now get set to face top-seeded Cougars

Buck Ringgold

Colorado's Julian Hammond III (3) blocks a shot in the Buffaloes' win against West Virginia at the Big 12 Conference tournament on March 12, 2025.
Colorado's Julian Hammond III (3) blocks a shot in the Buffaloes' win against West Virginia at the Big 12 Conference tournament on March 12, 2025. / William Purnell/Imagn Images
Houston, the top seed at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship basketball tournament, will have its first game against the lowest seed.

The No. 1 seeded Cougars will officially face Colorado, the No. 16 seed, at 2 p.m. Thursday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Though they came in as the No. 16 seed, the Buffaloes have already picked off two higher-seeded teams in Kansas City. On Tuesday, they defeated No. 9 seed TCU; then on Wednesday afternoon, Colorado rallied in the second half to down No. 8 West Virginia, 67-60.

The two teams played just once in the regular season, with Houston taking a 69-59 win in Boulder on Feb. 8. Colorado, which had yet to record a Big 12 win at the time, got within four, 60-56, with more than three minutes left before Houston pulled away down the stretch.

What Kelvin Sampson said about Colorado team still seeking first Big 12 win

Colorado (14-19) actually ended up winning three conference games, but have played better of late. In fact, the Buffs will take a three-game win streak into Thursday’s quarterfinal, having beaten TCU in the regular-season finale last weekend before beating the Horned Frogs again in the first round of the conference tourney.

As for Houston (27-4), they wrapped up a 19-1 record in Big 12 play. The Cougars have currently won 10 straight and have now won 23 of their last 24 ballgames, with the only loss in that span a one-point home loss in overtime to Texas Tech on Feb. 1.

Houston's Kelvin Sampson named Big 12 Coach of the Year for second straight season

The winner of the Houston-Colorado quarterfinal will advance to Friday’s semifinals, facing the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal between No. 5 seeded Iowa State and No. 4 seed BYU.

