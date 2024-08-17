Houston to face Texas A&M in October exhibition basketball game
The Houston Cougars will face the Texas A&M Aggies in an exhibition basketball game on October 27th, with the venue yet to be determined. This highly anticipated game will be a rematch of their thrilling 2023 NCAA Tournament second-round matchup, where Houston triumphed in overtime, 100-95, knocking the Aggies out of the tournament.
This exhibition will offer both teams an early test before the 2024-25 college basketball season officially begins. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein was the first to report the news, which has already generated excitement among fans and analysts alike. Texas A&M, led by head coach Buzz Williams, is looking to build on last season's success, aiming for a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. Meanwhile, Kelvin Sampson’s Houston Cougars are also seeking to maintain their status as one of the nation's elite teams.
Both teams enter the season with high expectations. ESPN has ranked Houston No. 4 in its way-too-early Top 25, while Texas A&M sits at No. 12. The October exhibition will serve as a valuable measuring stick for both programs as they prepare for the grind of the regular season.
Texas A&M will begin its official season on November 4th against the University of Central Florida. The Aggies' non-conference schedule features several marquee matchups, including games against Ohio State, Purdue, Texas Tech, and Wake Forest in the SEC-ACC Challenge. Although the SEC conference schedule has not yet been released, Texas A&M's non-conference slate already promises to test the Aggies as they seek to build momentum heading into league play.
This exhibition against TAMU will undoubtedly set the tone for what promises to be an exciting season for both teams. Houston opens the 2024-25 season Nov. 4 against Jackson State at Fertitta Center.