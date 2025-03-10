Houston to lose one of its basketball assistants to head coaching job
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson is going for a national championship, but regardless of how the season transpires, he will have to revamp his staff.
Quannas White, a former player under Sampson at Oklahoma who has spent the past eight seasons on Sampson’s staff at Houston, was named the new head coach at the University of Louisiana on Monday.
White is currently in his second season as the Cougars’ associate head coach. He will be officially introduced as the new coach for the Ragin’ Cajuns at a press conference next Monday in Lafayette, but is expected to remain with the Cougars through their postseason.
In fact, White confirmed that with reporters on Monday afternoon he will stay with the Cougars through the end of the season, remarking that "the job's not done."
“Just thrilled, thrilled, for Quannas,” Sampson said during a media session earlier on Monday. “So happy for him, and happy for our program, too. You always want to put your guys in position to chase their dreams and goals.
“I do all the best I can to prepare our players and coaches for their next step. Quannas’ loyalty and commitment to this program; watching him grow as a young man. … That’s what you want to happen to where they leave you to go run their own programs. It’s a dream come true for Quannas, and I could not be happier.”
A New Orleans native, White played for Sampson at Oklahoma from 2001-03 and helped lead the Sooners to the 2002 Final Four. After spending time as an assistant at other universities, White rejoined Sampson at Houston prior to the 2017-18 season.
Since White has been with Sampson at Houston, the Cougars have gone 235-43 and 123-22 in conference play with eight conference championships and have gone to the NCAA Tournament each of the past seven seasons.
This season, Houston ended the regular season 27-4, winning 23 of its last 24 games and going 19-1 in Big 12 Conference play. The Cougars will be the No. 1 seed at this week’s Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship tournament in Kansas City, and play in the quarterfinal round at 2 p.m. Thursday.