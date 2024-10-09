Houston vs. Auburn: Game Time and TV announced
The University of Houston men’s basketball team will face Auburn in a highly anticipated game on November 9, 2024, at the Toyota Center. This matchup will be part of "The Battleground 2K24" doubleheader, with Rice and Florida State competing in the first game at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Houston and Auburn at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.
This game marks the start of a two-year series against Auburn, with the Cougars set to meet the Tigers again during the 2025-26 season inside Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Houston has a strong record against Auburn, leading the all-time series 7-1, with their only loss coming in overtime at the Holiday Classic in 1962.
Houston’s basketball program, led by 2024 National Coach of the Year Kelvin Sampson, continues to showcase its success on the national stage. Last season, the Cougars defeated Texas A&M in a 70-66 victory during The Halal Guys Showcase, also held at the Toyota Center. The team's success on NBA floors and its continued excellence under Sampson demonstrate its rising prominence in college basketball.
This upcoming game against Auburn will be an exciting rematch of their previous encounter during the 2023 NCAA Tournament, where Houston emerged victorious with an 81-64 win in the Round of 32, held at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The two teams will face off again with high expectations, as both programs are looking to build on their recent accomplishments. Fans can anticipate an intense and competitive battle next month in this Big 12-SEC battle