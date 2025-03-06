Houston women’s basketball coach Ronald Hughey steps down after 11 seasons
A day after finishing a 5-25 season, Houston women’s basketball coach Ronald Hughey announced his resignation.
The announcement was officially made Thursday morning by Houston athletic director Eddie Nuñez.
“We thank Coach Hughey for his dedication to the Houston women’s basketball program and this great university,” Nuñez said in a statement. “We appreciate Coach Hughey’s efforts during his time at Houston and his loyalty to our student-athletes. We will conduct a national search to identify the next leader to move our program forward.”
Hughey just finished his 11th season at Houston, and leaves with an overall record of 140-195, including 65-119 in conference games.
But since joining the Big 12, it has been a rough go for the Cougars. They won five conference games last season, their first in the league, and went 1-17 this season, with their lone win coming in January against Oklahoma State.
After serving as an assistant at several programs, including Texas and Florida State, Hughey was hired by Houston in 2014. He had only one season in which the Cougars won 20 games, when they went 20-12 in the 2017-18 season, and also led the team to three Women's National Invitational Tournament appearances from 2018-21.
But Houston's last winning record came in the 2021-22 season, when the Cougars went 18-16.
Hughey’s resignation came a day after Houston’s season came to an end with a 66-58 loss to Colorado in the first round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 tournament in Kansas City. The Cougars finished 5-25.