How did two Houston signees fare in the McDonald’s All-American boys basketball game?
Two members of Houston’s highly touted recruiting class took part in Tuesday night’s McDonald’s All-American boys basketball game in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Isiah Harwell, a 6-foot-5 guard from Wasatch Academy in Utah, and Chris Cenac Jr. - a 6-10 center who played at Link Academy in Missouri - each scored in double figures, although both players were on opposing sides.
Cenac’s team ended up being the winners, as his West squad defeated the East, 105-92. Cenac scored 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting, which included hitting a 3-pointer, while grabbing seven rebounds and coming up with an assist.
As for Harwell, he was the co-leading scorer for the East with 16 points along with incoming Duke signee Cameron Boozer. Harwell was 6-of-9 from the field and 4-of-7 from 3-point range while adding four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
It wasn’t the first time Harwell faced off in a game against Cenac. The two took on one another in January at the Hoophall West showcase in Phoenix, Ariz.
On that occasion, Harwell’s Wasatch Academy squad defeated Cenac and Link Academy, 70-55. Harwell scored 19 points while Cenac finished with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Harwell and Cenac are part of a Houston class - which also includes guards Kingston Flemings and Bryce Jackson - that was ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation by, among others, ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.
Ironically, the team that finished with the top-ranked recruiting class was Duke, which will play Houston Saturday night in the NCAA Final Four at San Antonio. The Blue Devils also finished No. 1 and the Cougars No. 2 in the Associated Press and USA Today coaches’ rankings entering the NCAA Tournament.