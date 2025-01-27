How improbable was Houston’s comeback win at Kansas?
No doubt, last Saturday’s double-overtime win by Houston ranks in the annals of unthinkable, implausible and incredible.
In fact, one of the foremost college basketball rankings experts termed it the most improbable win in the past 15 years among ranked teams.
Houston finally gets signature win vs. Kansas: 3 takeaways
Ken Pomeroy, the creator of the college basketball ratings KenPom.com, considered the Cougars’ 92-86 double overtime win at Kansas as the most unlikely outcome in any of the 1,487 games between Associated Press Top 25 teams over the past 15 seasons.
Houston had an 0.4 percent chance to win when Kansas held a six-point lead and the ball with 20 seconds remaining in the first overtime. But the Cougars got the ball back and hit a 3-pointer to close within a possession; then forced a turnover and got another 3 to drop to force the second overtime before pulling off the win.
Ironically, Kansas was involved in the previous highest unlikely outcome for a team pulling off a win. That was 0.5 percent, when Kansas rallied from a 14-point deficit with 2:58 remaining to win a home game against West Virginia on Feb. 13, 2017.
Kelvin Sampson has great answer about why Houston beat Kansas
Saturday’s win kept Houston’s current win streak intact with 12 straight games. The Cougars have also won 17 consecutive Big 12 Conference contests.
Houston now travels to face West Virginia on Wednesday before returning home this Saturday to take on Texas Tech.